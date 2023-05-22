Obradović after the victory over the Student Center | Sport

The black and white coach repeated twice that he does not want to talk about one topic.

Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV

Partizan coach Željko Obradović raised his voice at the press conference after the victory in the “masterpiece” against the Student Center. With these words, he answered the question of whether the black and whites will play in the domestic championship, after it was previously announced that they did not fulfill the formal procedure for that this season, after they gave up last spring.

“I have no idea. And that’s not a strange answer, but I have no idea about it. I don’t want to deal with it at all and that topic doesn’t exist for me. I have my own team, I’m preparing it for Cedevita Olympia and I play in the ABA league, I’m not interested in anything else. “When there is a moment to talk about it, I will probably have information about it. I am not the address for that, I am the coach, and I am not talking about what will happen in a month and a half or two,” Obradović said at the press conference.

The Superleague of Serbia in basketball is playing a lot, but in the absence of Crvena zvezda Meridianbet and Partizan, who, as the two best-ranked teams in ABAA, will play immediately in the semi-finals. The league is played by 10 teams, with eight divided into two groups. It is planned that the semi-finals will start four days after the end of the ABA league, which the organizer explained by going out to meet the national team. Also, it is known that the semi-final series and the final will be played over two wins, and the desire of the league management is for it to be completed by June 21 at the latest.

Until then, the “eternals” will focus exclusively on the regional competition, in which Zvezda will have a “match-ball” on Tuesday in Podgorica against Budućnost to qualify for the finals, while Partizan should play a series against Cedevit Olimpija at a later date. . At this moment, according to Obradović, the first and second games could be played on Sunday in Štark Arena and on Tuesday in Stožice in Ljubljana.