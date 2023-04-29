Obradović and Mijailović addressed the fans of Partizan Sport

Željko Obradoić and Ostoja Mijailović announced after the second match between Partizan and Real and the fight in Madrid.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan is on the verge of reaching the final four of the Euroleague. In the quarter-final series, he leads 2:0 and lacks another triumph for a place in Kaunas (Lithuania). The first match ball will be played in the sold-out “Arena”, and before that, club president Ostoja Mijailović and coach Željko Obradović addressed the fans. They want to calm the passions after the chaos and fight that marked the end of the second match in Madrid.

The trophy expert wants to stop talking about it. “I would like our fans to understand that this is part of the sport. The players talked among themselves and that should be the end of it. In the two games in Madrid, we encountered the phenomenal hospitality of Real, everyone felt it and in Belgrade we need to reciprocate, so that no player, member of the coaching staff or Real fan feels uncomfortable, but to send from Belgrade the image that was always on our matches,” said Obradović, as reported by the club’s official website.

The first man in black and white spoke highly of the Spanish club. “I have to say that Real is one of the six clubs that voted for Partizan to play in the Euroleague, we will never forget that to Real, as well as to the other clubs that voted for us.. Željko won one Euroleague title with Real. This situation, unsportsmanlike conduct, must be punished. Clubs have to pay. The advice is that things like this don’t happen, for some people, their lives and careers can be threatened. Players are fighters, they give their all, that moment happens, everyone is sorry later. All this happened in 10 seconds, it is the fault of the actors, the participants and it must not happen. We were very well received by Real,” concluded Mijailović.