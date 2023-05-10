obradović real partizan euroleague | Sport

The coach of the black and whites speaks after the defeat against Real Madrid!

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

After the match in the Vizink Center, he spoke about that match and the entire season of the black and whites coach Željko Obradović.

“You don’t have to be smart and understand that we played two different halves, in the first we played outstanding basketball, although I’m not happy with some decisions in the attack. At half time I said that Real is a team that has quality, pride and that they will do everything to come back. At each time-out, I tried to raise the team, to ask them to play with concentration until the last ball, and we had problems in defense, we conceded very easy baskets. Real gave away a lot of easy points, but even in that situation we managed to come back, the defense was good and a very good shot by Kevin Panter could have led to an equaliser, but it didn’t go in. I have to point out how he played, captainand,” said Obradović.

“Fouls by tall players also affected the game, Smailagic played nine minutes with five fouls, Lesor and Dante each had four fouls, all of that was important. They rarely waved, and then we lost the defensive rebound. The impression is that we also helped to lose, but congratulations to Real. Big team, big club. And this game ended in one ball, Kevin Panter’s shot was it. It could have been different, we saw that in the first, third, fourth and fifth games. It should be an experience for usObradović added.

“After eight years, Partizan returned to the Euroleague, we have many reasons to be satisfied. The players in the dressing room are very sad. We have to have the strength to forget this from Friday and the preparations for the ABA league and we have a big goal in front of us, to win the ABA league. There were also some fans from Malta here, thanks to the fans for their support all season. I also said in front of Spanish journalists that Partizan is a team and a club that should be a permanent member of the Euroleague. It was said that there would be an unsportsmanlike atmosphere before the third and fourth games, and you saw how nice it was. There is no club, coach, player or fan who does not want to come to the Arena. I hope that we will win that status in the Euroleague, that is my great wish. I repeat, I am proud of everything we achieved in the Euroleague this season“, emphasized “Žoc” at the end of the address.

Partizan now turns to the ABA league and prepares for the quarter-final playoff series against the Student center, on two wins.

