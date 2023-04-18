Obradović’s statements after the victory over Zadar | Sport

Željko Obradović announced after the victory in Zadar.

Source: YouTube/KK Zadar TV

Partizan won in Zadar (88:78) and came one step closer to “certifying” the first place in the ABA league. For that, it is necessary to beat Budućnost in Podgorica in a postponed game. After the duel in the “Krešimir Ćosić” hall, the coaches spoke at the press conference. First, Željko Obradović stood in front of the cameras.

He thanked for the wonderful welcome and the ovation and applause he received.

“Let’s start with the atmosphere, it’s great, this is the city of basketball, people know everything about this game. I want to thank them for the welcome and applause and in the end everything was correct. As things stand, we will probably see each other again soon. We have another match with Buducnosti, which was canceled then. “Zadar is true to its philosophy, that’s how they played tonight, they have well-placed things in the attack and clear ideas, they played like they have all season, I told my colleague that they play nice basketball and that they play well,” said Obradović.

He did not name the players, but admitted that he was not satisfied with how individuals played in the second half when he “shuffled the cards.”

“We led in the first half, I tried to rotate the team a bit, to give the players, some from the bench, a chance. Some took advantage, some did not. The important thing is that we recorded a victory. Let’s try to finish like this in Podgorica as well“, said Obradović.

His colleague from the bench Danijel Jusup praised his chosen ones, but he himself admitted that things would have looked different on the field if the Serbian expert had not rested the best players in the second half.

“When they play in full, it is difficult to play against them. What characterizes them? They have an exceptional three-point shooting percentage, everyone except Lesor hits, they need a little time, there were open shots, some overhand. We tried to attack them in the racket, to get into positions for shots, our concept is like that, to get to shots more easily. Their doubles… When I came, I told the players that the passing technique is the most important thing for me. At a higher level, if you don’t throw a fastball, it’s for nothing. That is to be expected against this kind of team and this kind of coach. The question is how this would have ended if they had played with a full squad for the entire match. Some from the bench are not at the same level as the first five. There was not one game where we gave up or thought it would be easy“, Jusup is clear.

By the way, if Crvena zvezda beats Split in Belgrade, it will send Zadar to the playoffs and if the standings remain unchanged in the quarterfinals, Zadar and Partizan could face each other again. “I would like it to be like that, we fired our shot, now it depends on Zvezda and Split, if they win, then we are in the playoffsJusup concluded.