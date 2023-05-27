Home » Occupying the municipality of Zvečan Zubin Potok Leposavić | Info
Occupying the municipality of Zvečan Zubin Potok Leposavić

Occupying the municipality of Zvečan Zubin Potok Leposavić

Several dozen people were injured in the clashes between the Kosovo police and citizens in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

In the local government building in Zubin Potok, Leposavic and Zvecan (municipality in the north of Kosovo and Metohija) Albanian politicians who were elected in the elections that were boycotted by the Serbs entered by force and with the help of members of the “Kosovo Police”.

The police secured the entry of the “new municipal president” Izmir Zećiri into the local self-government building in Zubin Potok. Before that, the police dispersed the gathered citizens with tear gas. The same thing happened in Zvečan, where Iljir Peci forcibly entered the mayor’s office, and in Leposavic, Ljuljzi Hetema entered the building with the help of special forces (ROSU).

Serbian tricolors were removed from the buildings of the municipalities of Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavić after the violent invasion of illegal mayors, and the flags of the self-proclaimed Kosovo were displayed in their place.

Before the forced entry accompanied by special forces, “ROSU” units are removed the barricades from the access roads to the municipal buildings in Leposavic and Zubin Potok, Srna correspondent reported.

There are combat vehicles of the ROSU unit on all the roads, and patrols of the “Kosovo Police”. took off the cameras and took them with them.

The elections that were held last month were boycotted in four municipalities: Zvečan, North Mitrovica, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. The turnout was only 3.5 percent. In the areas almost exclusively inhabited by Serbs, mayors from Albanian parties were elected in those elections called by the Pristina administration.

