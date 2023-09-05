Ocean Breeze: New Multi-Million Dollar Complex in Mizata Beach Set to Boost Tourism and Generate Jobs in El Salvador

Today, the construction of a new and significant project in Mizata beach was officially announced. The project, called Ocean Breeze, is a cutting-edge complex consisting of apartments and various attractions. This multimillion-dollar investment is expected to create numerous job opportunities for the local residents.

The launch event of the Ocean Breeze complex was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Vice President Félix Ulloa, Minister of Tourism Morena Valdez, and Minister of the Environment Fernando López. Ulloa emphasized President Nayib Bukele’s dedication to fostering conditions for economic growth and ensuring physical and legal security in El Salvador. Ulloa stated that this project would contribute to the local and regional development, highlighting the strategic importance of investing in tourism.

Situated in the Mizata canton, Teotepeque municipality, in La Libertad, the Ocean Breeze complex is an extensive venture that encompasses a hotel, a water park, a shopping center, four apartment towers, bungalows, and 12 treatment plants. The project is slated to provide 350 permanent job positions for individuals in the area.

Marco Zablah, the president of the project, expressed his gratitude towards President Bukele’s vision and commitment to the country. Zablah emphasized the collective effort in promoting sustainable tourism, highlighting the importance of this project in achieving their shared goals.

To ensure the protection of natural resources and the environment for local residents, the project team diligently presented all the necessary documentation to the Ministry of the Environment. This step demonstrates their commitment to environmental preservation during the construction and operation phases.

Minister Valdez, in her remarks, emphasized the transformative impact of this project on the region. She reiterated the government’s support and commitment to improving the lives of communities, generating high-quality jobs, and providing opportunities for families residing in tourist destinations.

The construction of the Ocean Breeze complex marks a significant turning point for the area. This endeavor aligns with President Bukele’s vision and priorities, promoting sustainable tourism and driving economic growth in El Salvador. The project team, together with the government, pledges to continue supporting and uplifting the local communities, ultimately striving for inclusive and prosperous outcomes.

