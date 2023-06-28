Home » Ocean Race, the technical sponsor is WINDTRE
The company will support the Municipality of Genoa with its Big Data Analytics solutions

WINDTRE is the technical sponsor of the tfinal app of the “Ocean Race”, the famous sailing regatta which together with the Olympic Games and the America’s Cup is among the most important competitions in the world and which for the first time arrives in Italy, in Genoa.

On the occasion of the competition, WINDTRE makes available to the Municipality of Genoa and the“Mobility Data Analytics” organization, its Big Data Analysis solution to monitor, with the use of aggregated and anonymous data, the traffic flows generated and analyze the impact that large events have on their management.

Furthermore, the Genoa area was among the first to be able to exploit the potential of WINDTRE’s 5G coverage, a fundamental resource for the development of the city from a smart city perspective, for the growth of the entrepreneurial fabric, the port system, transport and the sector tourism, with a virtuous approach to the path of technological evolution.

Thanks to combination of 5G and Data Analytics the Municipality will therefore have the possibility of better planning the models of mobility and control of the territory and will be able to welcome the numerous tourists and visitors in the best possible way, introducing all the necessary actions for the safety and protection of citizens.

“In the smart city ecosystem, Big Data Analytics represent a valuable tool at the service of local administrations to efficiently manage mobility flows and guarantee safety, especially during major international events, such as the Ocean Race. An evolution that an operator like WINDTRE, one of the country’s main gateways to digital, is able to best support” he says Luke CardoneHead of 5G & Corporate Solutions of WINDTRE.

“We thank WINDTRE for having believed in and contributed to The Ocean Race-The Grand Finale, an international event that Italy is hosting for the first time. Thanks to the skills and work of WINDTRE we will be able to have important projections on what will have been the fallout of The Ocean Race in our city” declares the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci.

