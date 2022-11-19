Listen to the audio version of the article

Of the 234 shipwrecked disembarked in Toulon from the Ocean Viking 123 humanitarian ship, they are subject to a “refusal of entry” into France: this is what the Paris Interior Ministry affirms. The ship belonging to the NGO Sos Méditerranée docked last November 11 in Toulon, France, a country whose government has clashed with the Italian one over the reception of migrants in the last few hours. But where now the executive itself is being challenged by the extreme right for having accepted the landing.

Eliseo: bad gesture from Italy but continued cooperation



Meanwhile, on the case of the Ocean Viking migrants, the Elysium evokes “an ugly gesture” by the Italian government, but stresses that “the important thing is to continue cooperation and not stop there. The people who landed in Toulon will be deducted from the number we welcome this year» as part of the solidarity mechanism “with Italy”, is indicated in the entourage of President Emmanuel Macron.

The reception of Germany and the attacks on Macron

Germany was the first to join the “European solidarity” requested by Paris, accepting a third of the migrants arriving on the ship. The 234, including 57 children, were accompanied to the reception center of the social activity funds. While far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour, who arrived in Toulon to contest the reception of migrants, reiterated that “migrants must return to their country” and not “invade” France and Europe, Marine Le Pen returned to the Macron’s attack: «Our country, through the voice of its president, has given in. It is therefore the beginning, I think, of a series of NGO ships». “These ships that secure the migrants rescued at sea – she added – must bring them back to their port of origin”.

European cooperation

Meanwhile, while Berlin confirmed its willingness to take 80 migrants from the group of 234, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted all his gratitude to the European partners: “Right now, 11 European states have already undertaken to relocate 175 of the 234 passengers on the Ocean Viking. France can count on the support of its partners. We thank them warmly. European solidarity is a success.’

The frictions with Italy

A completely different atmosphere compared to the one you breathe in relations with Italy: the relocation process has been blocked for the moment, as was foreseen so far, Paris has strengthened controls at the Italian-French borders on “about ten crossing points”. with the employment of 500 additional policemen and gendarmes. Stations, secondary roads near Menton, in Sospel and Breil-sur-Roya, the A8 motorway are patrolled and “armored” and searches are carried out inch by inch at the Menton railway station for trains arriving from Ventimiglia.