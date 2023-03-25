The Libyan patrol boat 656 fired into the air as the ship of the NGO Sos Méditerranée arrived

This morning, Saturday 25 March, the Libyan patrol boat 656 fired shots into the air as it saw the NGO ship Sos Méditerranée approaching. “Don’t shoot at us, these are international waters. Let’s leave the area»: thus in a video the crew of Ocean Viking tries to warn the crew of the Libyan patrol boat. “We were threatened by the EU-funded Libyan coast guards,” explains the NGO, alerted by Alarm Phone to a dinghy with migrants on board.