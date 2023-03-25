Home World Ocean Viking threatened by Libyan gunfire – Corriere TV
World

Ocean Viking threatened by Libyan gunfire – Corriere TV

by admin
Ocean Viking threatened by Libyan gunfire – Corriere TV

The Libyan patrol boat 656 fired into the air as the ship of the NGO Sos Méditerranée arrived

This morning, Saturday 25 March, the Libyan patrol boat 656 fired shots into the air as it saw the NGO ship Sos Méditerranée approaching. “Don’t shoot at us, these are international waters. Let’s leave the area»: thus in a video the crew of Ocean Viking tries to warn the crew of the Libyan patrol boat. “We were threatened by the EU-funded Libyan coast guards,” explains the NGO, alerted by Alarm Phone to a dinghy with migrants on board.

March 25, 2023 – Updated March 25, 2023, 7:30pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Pope issued a manuscript: Deciding to use the rules of the old Mass before the Second Vatican Council-Vatican News

You may also like

the highest with a ticket played online

Michelle Hunziker from Pio and Amedeo: “Eros Ramazzotti...

Lidija Đukanović wears a necklace worth 15,000 euros...

The city of Užice left people without electricity...

France, violent clashes at the demonstration against the...

Russian media: “Putin subject to comrade Xi”. But...

Here is the diet that Dr. Nowzaradan prescribes...

Malta Italy, probable formations of the European 2024...

Spain, record purchases of Russian LNG become a...

Clock for planet earth | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy