OceanGate, the company of the Titan submarine, has suspended all its activities

OceanGate, the company that produced the Titan submarine that imploded last June 18 during an organized trip off the coast of Canada to visit the wreck of the Titanic, has announced that it has suspended all its activities. The company, which in addition to having built the submarine was also the organizer of the trip, made it known with a short message published on its website. OceanGate is a US company, founded in 2009 by Guillermo Söhnlein and Stockton Rush: the latter was among the people who died in the Titan implosion, and was also the company’s CEO.

Around the company, there had long been many doubts regarding the safety of the trips it organised. For example, in recent days several experts had pointed out that the Titan was made of a mix of carbon fiber and titanium, a very unusual fact for boats of this kind, generally made with more robust materials such as steel or titanium. Furthermore, OceanGate had never wanted to submit it to safety certification, contrary to what happens for most submarines: a process which in the United States is not mandatory for private boats but which is highly recommended to avoid the many risks that accompany the underwater explorations.

