Ochoymedio Live presents a luxury state programming

Part of the programming is already available Ochoymedio Live for the fall, winter and spring season of 2023-2024. They have opted for concerts aimed at all kinds of audiences and ages, filling various spaces in the Spanish capital with music. The concerts will be in emblematic halls such as the WiZink Center, La Paqui o The Rivierabut also in smaller spaces like the Monkey. The cycle will start on September 29th with the performances of Natalia Lacuna on the Riviera and Airbag in Ochoymedio.

The proposals of The blue House y La La Love Youwhich have managed to enter the agenda of the WiZink Center after more than 10 years on the scene indie national. In The Riviera we will have concerts by bands and artists that do not stop growing within the state scene, such as pop with influences garage of polish girlthe electronics of Samantha Hudson, Natalia Lacuna and their new themes, or Womenwho will play a new repertoire.

In the paqui big bands like La Paloma, Javiera Mena, Chico Blanco, Besmaya, Colectivo Da Silva, Airbag, La Élite, Shego o The Red Room; and in the room Cool we can listen to putochinomaricon o the last neighbor. In the latest editions, Ochoymedio has opted to support young talent and encourage the creation of future musical legends, while at the same time giving space to consolidated bands from the indie Spanish. You can consult all the programming here.

