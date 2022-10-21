October 21st Financial Breakfast: Tras resigns!The British Conservative Party raises the threshold for prime ministers, and the dollar stands at the 150 mark against the yen for the first time in 32 years



Beijing time on Friday (October 21) in early Asian trading, the dollar index traded around 112.83; the dollar against the yen broke through the symbolic level of 150 for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, sparking concerns about the Ministry of Finance and the Speculation that the Bank of Japan may secretly intervene at key levels; sterling reversed in choppy trade after Truss said she would resign as UK prime minister; gold pared gains as a jump in stocks and a recovery in U.S. bond yields dragged on Gold prices retreated toward a three-week low hit earlier.

Commodity closing:Brent crude futures fell 3 cents to settle at $92.38 a barrel. U.S. crude for November, which expires on Thursday, was up 43 cents at $85.98 a barrel. U.S. crude for December delivery was down 1 cent at $84.51 a barrel. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2 percent at $1,636.8 an ounce.

U.S. stock market close: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 30,333.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.80% to 3,665.78 and the Nasdaq lost 0.61% to 10,614.84.

Friday ahead

Global Market at a Glance

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday as jobs data and comments from Fed officials reinforced expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates aggressively, overshadowing a string of strong corporate earnings. Stocks rose in early trade, buoyed by gains in IT services firm IBM, which on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates and said it expects to beat its full-year revenue growth target, shares rose 4.73%. AT&T shares jumped 7.72% after raising its annual profit forecast.

But stocks failed to hold their gains as strong jobless claims data last week and comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker sharpened concerns about the Fed raising interest rates and potentially tipping the economy into recession.

Harker said the Fed’s move to raise the target range for short-term interest rates is not over as high inflation persists, helping push the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.239%, the highest since June 2008. Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments, said: “It’s interest rates that are driving stock market volatility, it’s the way we look at things this year, and it’s a harbinger of a calming down in stocks and more reassurance about adding risk. I’m not sure we’re going to see some Fed officials are talking about, of course, the kind of pause that some market participants understand.”

Better-than-expected results so far have pushed S&P 500 third-quarter earnings growth forecasts to 3.1% from 2.8% earlier in the week, but still well below the 11.1% growth forecast in early July .

Electric car maker Tesla Inc slid 6.65% as it warned that fourth-quarter growth in new vehicle deliveries would fall short of its previously set target of 50% due to ongoing logistical challenges. Stocks have been under pressure this year as concerns mount over the impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hike path on corporate earnings and the broader economy as the Fed moves to quell stubbornly high inflation.

Existing home sales fell for eight straight months, while another data showed factory activity in the Philadelphia Fed area contracted again in October. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a fourth straight 75 basis points at its November meeting, with a full percentage point increase seen as likely.

precious metal

Gold pared gains on Thursday after rising about 1 percent on a weaker dollar, as a jump in stocks and a recovery in U.S. bond yields dragged the precious metal back toward a three-week low hit earlier. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,629.75 an ounce, having earlier hit its lowest since late September. “We still believe that if rates continue to rise as they are now, it will continue to weigh on the gold market in the near term, with the focus still clearly on interest rates and Fed rate hike expectations,” said David Meger, head of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker said the Fed has not achieved its goal of raising short-term interest rates amid high inflation. Rising US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise after data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, bolstering expectations for a forceful rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Existing-home sales in the U.S. fell for the eighth straight month in September, though separate data showed.

The dollar index fell 0.2%, while European stocks rose after Truss said she would resign as British prime minister. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.3% to $18.67 an ounce, platinum rose 3.1% to $911.21 an ounce and palladium jumped 3% to $2,060.48 an ounce.

crude

Oil prices ended near flat in choppy trade on Thursday, as worries about inflation dampening oil demand were offset by easing concerns about the virus.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker said on Thursday that the central bank is working to slow the economy to fight inflation and will continue to raise its target range for short-term interest rates. The U.S. dollar index pared losses following the remarks, putting pressure on oil prices. A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil because fuel is more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

“Harker said the war on inflation is just getting started, so it looks like the market is getting nervous,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Oil prices were also supported by an imminent European Union ban on Russian crude and petroleum products, as well as production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, which includes allies including Russia. OPEC+ agreed in early October to cut production by 2 million bpd.

Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to sell the remaining 15 million barrels of oil in his previously announced plan to release storage by the end of the year, in an attempt to curb high gasoline prices ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

However, the plan announced today failed to dampen oil prices, with official U.S. data showing the SPR fell last week to its lowest level since mid-1984, while commercial oil inventories unexpectedly fell.

foreign exchange

The dollar breached the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the pound turned higher in choppy trade after Truss said she would resign as British prime minister.

The yen rose sharply from a low of 150.09 to the dollar in overnight trade, rising to 149.63 in a minute, sparking speculation that the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan may secretly intervene at key levels.

However, dollar-yen rebounded in afternoon trade in New York, hitting a fresh 32-year high, as high as 150.25 yen, and was last at 150.18 in New York.

While it remains unclear whether Japanese authorities will intervene in the market, some analysts believe that the intervention will not prevent the yen from weakening further if the Bank of Japan’s extremely dovish policy does not change.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said: “Until you see the Bank of Japan change policy, or before we start to see an accelerated deterioration in the U.S. economic outlook, prompting the Fed to eventually reverse policy, you will see bets against the yen still remain It’s the most popular trade in the forex market.”

The Fed is expected to keep raising rates as inflation remains stubbornly high, with some forecasting the peak of its benchmark overnight rate target range above 5%. The range is currently 3.00%-3.25%.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker said on Thursday that the Fed’s move to raise its target range for short-term interest rates amid very high inflation levels is not over, while adding that the central bank may find a point next year to pause its tightening process and assess additional short-term interest rates. impact on the economy.

The housing market is one of the sectors most affected by rising interest rates, even as others, including employment, remain solid. Data on Thursday showed U.S. existing home sales fell for an eighth straight month in September.

Expectations of rate hikes pushed U.S. bond yields and the dollar higher, especially against the yen, as the Bank of Japan works to keep rates near zero.

Japanese policymakers on Thursday issued fresh threats to intervene in currency markets. The market believes that if exchange rate movements become more volatile, they are more likely to intervene.

Derek Halpenny, head of global market research for Europe, Middle East and Africa at MUFG, said, “(The Ministry of Finance) is very clear that they are ready to intervene if there is any disorderly movement in the exchange rate, so the market expects that intervention will be in the future. At some point, obviously, if there is a clear break below 150 yen, we may see a disorderly movement in the exchange rate, which may prompt some action from the authorities,” he added, but stressed that intervention would require the emergence of the yen against the dollar. large fluctuations. The Bank of Japan will hold its next policy meeting on October 27-28.

Sterling reversed gains on the day after Truss said she would resign as prime minister. She was only six weeks into office when she was ousted over an economic plan that roiled financial markets, pushed up the cost of living for voters and angered many of her own party colleagues.

Sterling rallied ahead of Truss’ announcement to resign, and later hit an intraday high before reversing course lower. Sterling was down 0.05% at $1.1219 in late New York trade.

“Initially, this may remove the uncertainty premium from the market, but it depends on who takes over. A firm leader is needed,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research.

The dollar index was down 0.10% at 112.86, which analysts said was likely due to a consolidation. The euro was up 0.13% at $0.9785.

market news

EIA Natural Gas Report: As of the week of October 14, total U.S. natural gas inventories were 3,342 billion cubic feet, an increase of 111 billion cubic feet from the previous week and a decrease of 106 billion cubic feet from the same period last year, a year-on-year decrease of 3.1%, and a five-year increase. The average was 183 billion cubic feet lower, or 5.2%.

Global copper inventories have fallen to dangerously low levels

Trafigura, one of the world‘s largest commodities traders, warned that global copper inventories have fallen to dangerously low levels. Costas Bintas, co-head of metals and minerals trading at Trafigura, said the copper market currently has enough stocks to meet global consumption for 4.9 days, which is expected to fall to 2.7 days this year, according to Trafigura’s forecast. Copper inventories are usually calculated on a weekly basis. Copper prices are now around $7,400 a ton, down about 30% from a record high of $10,000 a ton in early March. Limited inventories raise the risk of a sudden price spike, with traders scrambling to secure supplies if prices fall sharply. While a strong dollar and fears of a global recession have weighed on copper prices in recent months, global metals industry executives said limited supply in the market remained supportive.

Former Bank of England Governor Carney: UK fiscal policy crisis ‘profound lesson’

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the current crisis in the UK has taught important lessons about the need for sound macroeconomic policy. He pointed out that solid monetary policy and convincing fiscal policy will be rewarded, but mistakes will be punished, in the case of the UK, where massive unfunded tax cuts were announced and then forced into The removal of tax cuts also illustrates the growing tension between different macroeconomic objectives, such as price stability and financial stability. Carney also said the UK’s tax cut plan favoured the wealthy and the resulting crisis showed it was “critical” to ensure policy was inclusive.

Zelensky says Kyiv did not order Crimea bridge bombing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, to his knowledge, Kyiv had not ordered the bombing of the Crimea bridge. On October 8, an explosive device placed in the carriage of a truck exploded on the Crimea bridge, killing four people and partially collapsing the bridge deck. Russia characterized the bombing as a terrorist attack and retaliated against Ukraine’s infrastructure. The Russian Federal Security Service announced on the 12th that after a joint investigation with the Russian Reconnaissance Committee, it was determined that the Crimea Bridge bombing was planned by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate. “As far as I know, we didn’t order it,” Zelensky said in an interview with Canada’s CTV.

Conservative Party sets high bar for leadership race

Britain’s Conservative Party has set a high bar for candidates to succeed Truss, even on the balloting list. Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 committee, told reporters in parliament that a contender would need the support of 100 Conservative MPs. The Conservative Party currently has 357 MPs, which means that at most three people can run. Brady said nominations will close on Monday, when the necessary lawmakers vote. Lawmakers will narrow down the candidates to the last two. An indicative vote will follow, followed by online voting to submit candidates to grassroots members, with final results to be announced on October 28. But in reality, whoever finishes second in the indicative vote could face significant pressure to exit, meaning grassroots members of the Conservative Party will have no voice and the UK could have a new prime minister on Monday.

Major Russian banks raise interest rates on ruble deposits

On the 20th local time, a number of large Russian banks began to significantly increase the ruble deposit rate, including Moscow Credit Bank, Gazprom Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank and Industrial Communication Bank. The rate hikes ranged from 0.2% to 1.1%. The current maximum ruble deposit rate in Russian banks is 8.7%. (CCTV News)

Pakistan’s finance minister says in US: buy discounted Russian oil too

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 18th, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said recently that Pakistan wants to buy oil from Russia at the same discounted price as India. Dahl made the remarks at a press conference in Washington, the capital of the United States, when he had just attended the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was about to end a four-day visit to the United States that began on the 13th. journey. The finance minister said he believed Western governments would not object to Pakistan’s oil purchases from Russia. He said the recent floods had worsened Pakistan’s financial situation and killed more than 1,700 people and cost the economy $32 billion.

The first batch of national standards in the field of industrial Internet platforms were officially released and implemented

At present, the two standards have been verified by more than 30,000 enterprises in 31 provinces and cities, more than 300 cities and more than 80 sub-sectors across the country. The key indicators such as “application penetration rate of industrial Internet platform” and “cloud rate of enterprise industrial equipment” formed according to the standards have been included in the “14th Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy Development”, “14th Five-Year Plan for National Informatization”, ” A number of national, provincial and ministerial planning documents, such as the “14th Five-Year Plan for Deep Integration of Informatization and Industrialization”, effectively support the implementation and tracking of relevant strategic plans, and promote the high-quality development and large-scale application of industrial Internet platforms. (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology)