OECD: Italy’s GDP contracting at the end of 2022, slight recovery to +0.2% in 2023. No global recession

A slowdown in world growth next year, from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.2%, which will be followed by a slight rebound in 2024 (+2.7%). These are the latest estimates contained in the economic outlook published by the OECD, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which however excludes a global recession.

A picture that discounts the decisive slowdown in Europe and America, grappling with an energy shock and an inflationary emergency, and Asia, the main engine of growth, even if Chinese performances remain well below the pre-pandemic years (in the three-year period 2022- 24 GDP is estimated at +3.3%, +4.6% and 4.1% respectively). For the USA, the OECD expects a 1.8% increase in GDP in 2022 followed by +0.5% in 2023 and +1% in 2024; for the Eurozone, a solid performance is expected at a rate of 3.3% this year with a slowdown to 0.5% next year.

The Italian scenario

As for Italy, real GDP growth is forecast at 3.7% for the whole of 2022, which will however see a contraction at the end of the year. A very slight growth of 0.2% is expected in 2023, before a moderate recovery to 1% in 2024. Public debt will stand at 146.5% in 2022, to fall to 144.4% in 2023 and 143.3% in 2023.

High energy prices, notes the OECD, will curb production in energy-intensive industries, while the decline in real incomes due to high inflation, rising interest rates and subdued growth in the export market will moderate the growth of demand.

“We are currently facing a very difficult economic prospect – explained the chief economist, Alvaro Santos Pereira -. Our central scenario is not a global recession, but a significant slowdown in growth for the global economy in 2023, as well as still high, albeit declining, inflation in many countries. In any case such as to require in most advanced economies, as the outlook underlines, “a continuation of the tightening of monetary policy to anchor inflation expectations and lower it on a lasting basis”.

