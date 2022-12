Listen to the audio version of the article

The OECD super index, designed to anticipate future economic trends by 6-9 months, continues to indicate a “slowdown in growth” in most of the world‘s major economies, including Italy.

In particular, according to a note released by the Paris-based international body, the OECD’s Advanced Economic Indicators (ICA) “continue to signal a slowdown in growth in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as in eurozone, in particular, in Germany, France and Italy”.