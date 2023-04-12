by palermolive.it – ​​21 seconds ago

The second phase of the extraordinary maintenance works of the via Crispi underpass is underway, in the lane towards Porto. The intervention, which is part of the framework agreement “for the extraordinary maintenance of bridges, underpasses, overpasses and roads owned by the municipality”,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Start for work in the via Crispi underpass, the carriageway towards the port is closed: inconvenience and traffic appeared 21 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.