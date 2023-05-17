‘Offensive weapons? It would be a world war.’ From tanks to missiles: this is how the US and the EU have betrayed their own words on military escalation

For months now, the war has shown a substantial stalemate on the battlefield. While the Ukrainian and Russian armies have been demonstrating for months that they cannot prevail over each other, at least at the moment, they do not stop arms racethe appeal to new strategies and appeals to the respective allies. Thus, while Russia, strong in any case of a vast arsenal, fears for an economic disengagement of the Chinese and strengthen ties with the South Africa, Volodymyr Zelensky continues to relentlessly ask for new and more powerful weapons from the Western partners. And between long range missiles coming from London and new tanks and Parisnow the first openings are also coming hunting. As, l’escalation continues without apparent brakes.

The statements made by the American president seem very distant, and perhaps if we consider the timing of the war they are Joe Biden just 20 days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “The idea we will send offensive weapons and what we will have planes e tanks e trains that will go into action with American pilots and American crews, you understand – and make no mistake, no matter what you say – it’s called ‘Third World war’”. Today those words are largely superseded by events: it was the Americans who supplied the rocket launcher system Himars, capable of firing even long-range bombs, at the Ukrainian army. Weapons that would allow a Kiev to hit the Federation even beyond recognized boundaries. As actually happened with the various attacks that were registered against strategic targets, and not only, in Russian territory: come on fuel depots to those of ammunitionup to the airports.

The Third World War feared by Biden, however, has not begun. Thus the pro-Kiev bloc has upped the ante. And so the anti-aircraft systems, also supplied by EU countries, Italia including, and ai drones which on more than one occasion have launched attacks on Russian territory, another weapon was soon added which was initially blacklisted by United States: the tanks. In January Washington has decided to send its tanks into the conflict area Abramswhile the ok from the German chancellor arrived from Europe Olaf Scholz when sending Leopard to Zelensky, opening flows from several European countries.

These days, with the Russian offensive that seems to have ended in substantial stalemate and the counteroffensive which, in the same way, is having difficulty leaving due to the same admission of the leaders of Kiev, Zelensky’s new tour risks representing a new step forward in the escalation. Arrived in Italy, he collected the full commitment of Giorgia Meloni for “all-round support to Ukraine, as long as it is needed. Even from a military point of view. Then in one day it flew in Germania e Franceto then arrive on Monday in Great Britain. The request is clear: “Enough red lines on weapons, you need one European coalition to provide fighter-bombers in Kiev“. The answers were varied: Scholz avoided going into the merits, Macron promised new tanks, while Altar it offered, as promised, long-range missiles and air defense drones. Despite the reassurances of recent months, none of them has denied the possibility of supplying jets to Ukraine, with London, on the contrary, announcing the start of training of the military of Zelensky sui F-16. But the step forward on fighter jets had actually already been made by the Czech president Peter Paul a few days ago: “It is worth considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with our aircraft L-159. As direct combat support aircraft they could significantly help Ukraine in the counter-offensive”. The escalation continues.