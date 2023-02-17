Home World Offer from Qatari Sheikh Al Thani to take over Manchester United
A consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), has announced it has made a bid to take over Manchester United. The released statement did not provide details on the amount proposed in the offer for the club, but the price could reach a record six billion euros. The American Glazer family, which became owners of the Red Devils in 2005, announced last November that they were available to evaluate offers for the sale or for an investment.

In the press release, the bidder says he is ready to “restore the club to its former glory both on and off the pitch and, above all, will try to bring the fans back to the center of Manchester United Football Club” and promises investments “in the teams, in the center of training, in the stadium and in wider infrastructure, in the experience of the fans».

To take over United there is also the interest of the British entrepreneur Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the giant Ineos.

