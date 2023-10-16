official announcement by Phil Spencer and celebratory trailer

After this morning’s announcement by Activision, now it’s Microsoft’s turn, in the person of the CEO of the Gaming division Phil Spencerto celebrate the successful acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.

Here’s what Spencer had to say, followed by a trailer celebrating the event by welcoming all ABK franchises to the Xbox family. Happy reading and happy viewing!

Welcome to the legendary Activision Blizzard King teams on Team Xbox

We love games. We play, we create games, and we know firsthand how important gaming is to all of us as individuals and collectively as a community. Today We officially welcome Activision Blizzard to Xbox and its teams. They are the publishers of some of the most played and beloved franchises in gaming history on consoles, PC and mobile devices. From Pitfall to Call of Duty, from World of Warcraft to Overwatch, from Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Saga, their studios have pushed the boundaries of gaming for gamers everywhere.

I’ve long admired the work of Activision, Blizzard, and King and the impact they’ve had on gaming, entertainment, and pop culture. Whether it’s nights spent playing the Diablo IV campaign with friends from start to finish, gathering the whole family in the arcade for weekly Guitar Hero night, or having an epic streak of Candy Crush, some of the My most memorable gaming moments came from the experiences created by their studios. It’s incredible to welcome such legendary teams to Xbox.

As one team, we will learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people. We will do so in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, and that is centered on our ongoing commitment to play for all. We’re committed to driving inclusion in everything we do at Xbox, from our team, to the products we make and the stories we tell, to how our players interact and engage in the broader gaming community.

Together, we will create new worlds and storieswe’ll bring your favorite games to more places so more players can participate, and we’ll engage with players in new and innovative ways in the places they love to play, including mobile devices, cloud streaming and more.

Players have always been at the heart of everything we do. And as we grow, we will continue to keep players at the center of everything. We will continue to listen to your feedback, build a community where you can be yourself, where developers can do their best work, and continue to make truly fun games. As promised, we will also continue to make more games available in more places – and this starts now by allowing cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made to the European Commission. Today Let’s begin the work of bringing beloved franchises from Activision, Blizzard, and King to Game Pass and other platforms. In the coming months we will give you more information on when you can play. We know you’re excited, and so are we.

For the millions of fans who love games from Activision, Blizzard, and King, we want you to know that today is a good day to play. You are the heart and soul of these franchises and we are honored to have you as part of our community. Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or mobile, you are welcome here and will remain welcome even if you don’t play your favorite franchise on Xbox. Because when everyone plays, we all win. We believe today’s news will open up a world of possibilities for more ways to play. Thank you for your continued support. We have so much more in store in the coming months – I’m excited about the future and can’t wait to share it with you.