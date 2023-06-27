Official announcement! He is the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations! What are the benefits of the RMB counterattack? _ Oriental Fortune Network

Things are changing!

According to CCTV financial news, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Guterres announced on the 26th that Xu Haoliang from China was appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Associate Director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

At the same time, news of the situation in Russia came again. Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian Wagner Group, broke his silence on June 26, claiming that the Wagner Group is destined to cease to exist on July 1, and no one has agreed to sign (incorporate) a contract with the Ministry of Defense. He also said that the Wagner Group’s actions were not aimed at overthrowing Russia’s leadership, but because they were treated unfairly.

At the market level, the RMB suddenly counterattacked today. The offshore renminbi once regained the 7.22 mark against the US dollar, rebounding about 300 basis points from the intraday low. At the same time, A shares and Hong Kong stocks also rebounded collectively. What are the benefits and incentives?

important appointment

UN Secretary-General Guterres announced on the 26th the appointment of Xu Haoliang from China as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Xu Haoliang will replace Usha Rao-Monari from India.

According to the data, Xu Haoliang, Chinese nationality, born in 1961, was the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director of the Policy and Program Support Bureau of the United Nations Development Programme. From 1979 to 1983, he studied at the Department of Bridge, School of Civil Engineering, Tongji University, China, and later obtained a master’s degree in management from Stevens Institute of Technology in the United States. In 1996, Xu Haoliang joined the United Nations after obtaining a master’s degree in international policy analysis and management from Columbia University.

Xu Haoliang joined UNDP in 1994 and has over 25 years of experience in international development. Xu Haoliang successively served as Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of the United Nations Development Program and Director of the Asia-Pacific Bureau (since 2013); Deputy Director of the Bureau of Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (since 2010); United Nations Coordinator in Kazakhstan and the United Nations Development Program UNDP Representative in Kazakhstan (2007-2010); UNDP Country Director in Pakistan (2005-2007); UNDP Deputy Representative in Pakistan (2004-2005); Deputy Representative (2002-2004); Deputy Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Iran (2000-2002); Project Manager of the Asia-Pacific Bureau of the United Nations Development Program New York Headquarters (1997-1999). Before joining the United Nations, Xu Haoliang worked as a computer-aided design engineer at Lewisberg International Engineering Consulting Company in New Jersey, USA. Before going to the United States, he worked as an assistant lecturer at Tongji University.

On July 3, 2019, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Xu Haoliang as Director of the Bureau of Policy and Program Support of the United Nations Development Programme. Guterres said in the appointment statement: “Xu Haoliang has led a large-scale change process in multiple mission areas, established high-performance teams, and significantly improved efficiency. He attaches great importance to a clear strategic vision, a collaborative culture and A mindset of continuous innovation, collaborating with colleagues to deliver impactful developmental solutions.”

RMB counterattack

This morning, the RMB reappeared in a big counterattack. The offshore renminbi once regained the 7.22 mark against the US dollar, rebounding about 300 basis points from the intraday low. However, the depreciation trend has not yet been broken.

At the same time, Hong Kong stocks and A shares rebounded across the board, and A50 also rose in a straight line. Only foreign capitals took advantage of the rebound to ship goods. As of 10:20 am, the net sales exceeded 2.2 billion yuan, and the net purchases of such funds exceeded 2 billion yuan at the end of yesterday.

So, what is the reason for the appreciation of the RMB? Analysts believe that the reasons may mainly come from two aspects: first, the U.S. dollar index fell sharply, and offshore bulls may take the opportunity to counterattack; second, as the end of half a year approaches, some offshore foreign exchange settlement activities may increase significantly. Next, the market will usher in a period of intensive release of key data, such as the PMI index in June, macroeconomic data in the second quarter, and the performance of industrial companies. This will provide new guidelines for RMB assets. At present, the negative aspect is that the Federal Reserve has released the expectation of raising interest rates again in July. After this expectation is fulfilled, the market may have new opportunities.

As for the stock market, CICC pointed out that the marginal increase in external uncertainties may have a certain impact on investors’ risk appetite, and the short-term A-share market may fluctuate, but considering the current valuation, capital behavior and other indicators show that A-shares are still at a low level. At the bottom of history, China’s economic growth expectation is the main contradiction in the current A-share market and the policy of stabilizing growth has begun to exert force. The follow-up focus will be on the implementation and pace. If the policy is handled properly, the current market opportunities still outweigh the risks.

China Securities said that after the benefits of interest rate cuts were realized, the market experienced a callback under pessimistic expectations, which provided a better layout opportunity. The bottom of the follow-up inventory cycle and the continued efforts of policies are still worth looking forward to, and the market has a macro liquidity backing and equity assets Cost-effective investment value.

Prigozhin: Wagner destined to cease to exist

There are also recent developments in the situation in Russia. On June 26 local time, Prigorzhin, the founder of the Russian Wagner Group, finally broke his silence and spoke out. He stated that the Wagner Group was destined to cease to exist on July 1, and no one agreed to sign (incorporate) the contract with the Ministry of Defense. He also said that the Wagner Group’s actions were not aimed at overthrowing Russia’s leadership, but because they were treated unfairly.

“In one day, we covered 780 kilometers. Not a single soldier was killed on the ground,” he said.

Prigozhin, “We feel that enough has been done. There are two main factors in our decision to reverse the situation: one is not to bleed Russia, and the other is to show that my protest is not to overthrow the Russian regime. At this time, Lukashen Co took action and proposed a way to allow Wagner to continue to operate, and Wagner, within the legal jurisdiction of the column, turned around and returned to the field camp.”

According to the Russian Satellite Network report, at 22:10 local time on the 26th, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a national televised speech at the Kremlin. The Russian Satellite Network reported that Putin severely condemned the organizers of the recent “Wagner Rebellion” in his speech, saying that these people not only betrayed the country and the people, but also those who were deceived by them into participating in this “crime”.

