official announcement, starts from 14 September

After this morning’s leak, Microsoft has now announced Xbox Game Pass Corethe new subscription offer that will replace Xbox Live Gold starting September 14th. The information disseminated is the same as leaked this morning but we report it below.

Xbox announces the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, evolution of Xbox Live Gold: with this novelty, the company continues its commitment to giving players more choice and quality. Game Pass Core, available from 14 September 2023will give players access to the Xbox multiplayer network, e.g a selection of over 25 titles that you can try together with other players from all over the world, and exclusive offers, all at the price of €6.99 a month, or €59.99 a year.

For more than two decades, the community of Xbox gamers has been connecting via Xbox Live to compete, cooperate and experience the world‘s largest online multiplayer games. In 2017, Xbox introduced Xbox Game Pass which offers a select library of titles.

With this evolution, Games with Gold ends. Xbox wanted to rethink how to include content in this subscription, selecting some titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

At the launch* of Xbox Game Pass Core, there will be over 25 games from both Xbox Game Studios and various partners that can be played on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, following the list of confirmed titles. More games will be announced before September 14, and new additions will be announced two to three times a year.

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

* Game library may vary over time and by country.

For current Xbox Live Gold members:

Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members on September 14, with no price change, and will have instant access to a new library of over 25 high-quality games. Offers and discounts for Game Pass members will also be part of Xbox Game Pass Core Games with Gold will end on September 1 Players will be able to continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate members. Regardless of membership status, all Xbox 360 games previously redeemed through Games with Gold will be held in the player’s library.