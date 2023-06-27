Official Netgear Nighthawk M6: 5G and Wi-Fi 6 everywhere up to 3.6 Gbps | PRICE

netgear presents Nighthawk M6 (MR6150), a new product that expands the company’s 5G mobile router range. Unlike the M6 ​​Pro with Wi-Fi 6E made official in January, the Nighthawk M6 “only” offers Wi-Fi 6, which makes it an ideal choice for the public that Wi-Fi 6 is enough for but does not want to give up. to a large-capacity mobile router. Compared to M5, Nighthawk M6 offers 20% faster speed with 2.5Gbps on 5G and the ability to reach a maximum combined Wi-Fi speed of up to 3.6Gbps.

The solution of the American multinational is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX62 mobile platform which together with the 5,040 mAh battery pushes theautonomy bar up to 13 hours. The battery is removable to increase the Nighthawk M6’s capabilities: to cover rooms up to 185 m2 with Wi-Fi, just remove it and use the supplied power supply, otherwise just over 90 m2 will be covered.

Through it 2.4 inch color touch LCD screen it’s simple to set up and so is monitoring data usage, recalling Wi-Fi login credentials, checking mobile signal strength or managing settings. Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports make it easy to connect and deliver Internet speed to your wired devices, while the external 5G antennas (sold separately) can be connected to available antenna ports to boost reception in buildings, remote locations, and anywhere network coverage is a concern.

Netgear Nighthawk M6 is already available for purchase on Amazon for 849,99 euro. To get one, however, you need a little patience: first deliveries scheduled for July 21st.