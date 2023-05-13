OFK Beograd beat Zemun in the derby | Sports

Madness at the match in Zemun and the victory of OFK Belgrade to take over the first place…

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Spectacle in Zemun, incredible atmosphere, about 4,000 fans and a match that can solve a lot of things when it comes to placing from the Serbian (third) league to the First League of Serbia! OFK Beograd won 1:0 with a goal from the former striker of Red Star, Rad and a number of clubs, Andrije Kaluđerović. And that goal of his could bring the “romantics” back to a higher rank after six years.

It was one of the most important matches of Serbian football this spring, as evidenced by the fact that the main referee was Srđan Jovanović, the best Serbian referee. And he really didn’t have an easy job at the “City Stadium”. Not long after the goal, OFK remained with ten men, Ognjen Mimović received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute and Sima Krunić’s team had to defend their lead with ten men until the end. Because of this, in the 40th minute, the goal scorer Kaluđerović left, and Nenad Stanković entered.

In front of the spectacularly full stands in Zemun, there were attacks, chances on both sides, but the nets were still. It looked as if it was a derby for Europe, and not a match of the Serbian League, after which both teams have 58 points each, with a note that the team from Karaburma has a better mutual score, because in the first match it was 0:0. Only three rounds left until the end of the season. See how it all looked:

This is how Kaluđerović scored:



Andrija Kaluđerović goal against Zemun Source: YouTube/Arena sport

This is how it was in the stands:



The atmosphere of Zemun OFK Belgrade Source: YouTube/Arena sport

(WORLD)