Oggy’s electric bikes – MONDO MODA

Urban mobility is undergoing a silent transformation, driven by electric bicycles. With increasing congestion and increasingly pressing environmental concerns, this eco-friendly alternative is gaining momentum in large urban centers. There is still a long way to go to change urban chaos… However, it is essential that there are some possibilities.

Electric bicycles from Oggi Bikes They are an environmentally friendly option for short and medium trips. They reduce dependence on fossil fuel-powered vehicles, relieving pressure on traffic and providing a healthy alternative to daily commutes.

As the electric bicycle establishes itself as an effective solution for mobility in cities, the expectation is that more people will adopt this alternative, contributing to cleaner and less congested cities.

Oggi Bikes @ publicity

Over to Today

Created in 2014, Oggi is a bicycle brand with cutting-edge technology and competitive prices. With development and manufacturing in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the brand seeks inspiration from Italian design to perfect its bicycles. With more than 430 specialized professionals, Oggi creates durable, comfortable and safe products using technology. In addition, it offers free 14-month insurance against robbery and qualified theft.

Price of an oggi 29-inch bike: between R$ 1,490.00 and R$ 16,599.00.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.