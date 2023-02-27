Host Ognjen Amidžić honestly revealed that he is ready for a new life and admitted what experiences he had with guests on his show.

“At no stage in my life have girls approached me and I don’t think they should. It’s always been the other way around, because men should do that. On the other hand, I absolutely see myself as a married man again“, he admitted Ognjen Amidzicbut this time he will be very demanding: “I have very high criteria, maybe it’s not justified, but that’s how it is. My future partner must have literally everything“. For many years, he has been hosting one of the most watched shows, “Amidji Show”, so he also looked back at work and discovered that it is not easy to maintain the standard and be different from the others.

“The most difficult thing is to find inspiration for work from season to season. We cover the same events and the circle of people in show business expands, but people with great popularity do not appear. Inspiration is first of all in our team, because we are always looking to find something new. So far we have succeeded, I hope we will succeed in the next season as well. We are renewing the team, introducing fresh blood, and trying to introduce some new people into show business. Television, above all, is changing. People who do not deal with it professionally cannot understand it. Today, everything in the field of entertainment is allowed. New games and challenges are constantly invented. There are various modifications. It’s actually a hybrid of anything and everything,” said the presenter and revealed whether he had any tense experiences with the guests.



“These are rare situations. It mostly happened during the corona virus pandemic. There were situations when something bad happened to them and it prevented them from appearing on the show. However, it happened that the light didn’t work, the camera broke down, we had problems with tone Unable to establish a connection. At the beginning of the 13th or 14th season, and right around the time of the first episode, we didn’t have a tone. These are things that can happen when the show is live, but I’ve always managed to present it differently. Everything is spontaneous, we’re joking, I’ve always played that card. I was lucky enough to try myself in all television formats. I am grateful for that. I went through everything that can be done in front of the cameras. In the future, I would like to be a producer or an author of some new projects, if you specifically mean the media. Some work behind the cameras“, admitted Ognjen, who points out that none of the celebrities are banned from his show.

“There is no person from the public scene with whom I do not talk. We don’t have a blacklist in the show. So far we have not had such situations or conflicts. I try to have an open, fair and professional relationship with my guests. That’s how they’ve treated me so far. There will be various situations, which were not directly related to me and the program. It is a small market for someone to ban someone and set himself up like that, when, if we look at the realistic approach to the whole thing, it is for the mutual benefit of us who work and those we treat“, believes Amidžić.

