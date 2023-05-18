Ognjen Amidžić with a new girlfriend | Entertainment

Ognjen Amidžić and his girlfriend Mina Naumović enjoy their relationship more and more and do not hide how much they are in love, and they also published a new picture together.

Izvor: Ata images/Antonio Ahel/Instagram/callmenaumi

After divorcing model Danijela Dimitrovska, after ten years of marriage, Ognjen Amidžić found new happiness with a co-worker seventeen years his junior. presenter Mina Naumović which viewers, like him, can see every Tuesday in the show “Amidji Show”.

That Mina has completely conquered Ognjen’s heart is said regularly publishes their photos together since it became known that they were in a relationship, which they hid from the public for several months. As the portals state, they started dating back in Augustand until recently they managed to hide skillfully.

Source: Instagram/ognjenamidzic

A new post on both Ognjen’s and Mina’s Instagram accounts speaks louder than words – that they are very happy in their relationship and that they are not separating. It is also speculated that Mina already moved in with the manager, so it’s obvious that they don’t separate for a moment, except when they have to. It is also said that allegedly they avoid restaurants in Belgradein order to have privacy, and that for this reason they like to go on trips outside the city and short trips, and recently they were in Portugal and Istanbul.