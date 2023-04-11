Home World Ognjen Amidžić’s new girlfriend Danijela Dimitrovska announced Entertainment
by admin
Danijela Dimitrovska posted on her Instagram and revealed how she spends her time.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/printscreen/danijeladimitrovska

“Yes, it’s true. We are in a relationship, but our agreement is to keep our privacy and not talk about it,” said Amidžić, and many were waiting to see if his ex Danijela Dimitrovska would also make her comment. That hasn’t happened yet, but the model revealed on her Instagram how she spends her time.

On her Instagram, Danijela posted photos from her new apartment, where she moved with her son after the divorce. It is clear that she is not separated from her heir and that they are enjoying their free time together.

Source: Instagram/danieladimitrovska/printscreen

Watch Ognjena with ex:

And here is the current one:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

