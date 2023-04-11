Danijela Dimitrovska posted on her Instagram and revealed how she spends her time.

“Yes, it’s true. We are in a relationship, but our agreement is to keep our privacy and not talk about it,” said Amidžić, and many were waiting to see if his ex Danijela Dimitrovska would also make her comment. That hasn’t happened yet, but the model revealed on her Instagram how she spends her time.

On her Instagram, Danijela posted photos from her new apartment, where she moved with her son after the divorce. It is clear that she is not separated from her heir and that they are enjoying their free time together.

