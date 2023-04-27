Ognjen Dobrić became a father Sport

Ognjen Dobrić became a father, Red Star Meridianbet confirmed it.

Source: MN Press

Ognjen Dobrić became a father. Crvena zvezda Meridianbet announced the good news on their official profiles on social networks. “The red and white family is richer for a new member. Our Fireman became a father. Congratulations, a new deli was born“, the message states.

Dobrić has been with Zvezda since 2016. With the red and whites, he won four titles in the ABA League, five trophies in the domestic championship and four Cups. He will try to defend the title with the team this season as well. Dusko Ivanovic’s team starts the ABA league playoff series against Zadar on Friday (8 p.m.).

The team that reaches two wins first goes to the semi-finals. “The play-off is a very interesting competition and gives all teams the opportunity. Regardless of the fact that we have the home field advantage in the ABA league and anywhere else, the play-off is interesting precisely because everyone can win. We have great respect for the Zadar team, that’s the team that managed to win here, at one point led by 20 points, they play atypically both in defense and attack, they have versatile players, who can play in several positions and thus create problems for the opponents. I hope we will have focus, energy, especially in the first game, which is often the most important, and that we will play to the maximum,” said Ivanovic.