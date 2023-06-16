Ognjen Dobrić close to moving to Virtus | Sport

Red Star defender Meridianbet could leave his parent club this summer.

Source: MN PRESS

Meridianbet Red Star basketball player Ognjen Dobrić has caused “serious interest” from Virtus and it is expected that the Serbian guard and the Italian giant will reach an agreement on the transfer. After the final series against Partizan, Dobrić will become a free agent because his contract expires, and he has been at the club for exactly 10 years, because he went through the youth categories of the red and white team, and then started his senior career on loan at FMP. He played for Zvezda in 2016 and won 13 trophies, and last year he was the MVP of the final against Partizan.

In red and white, he won four ABA league titles, five trophies of the Serbian champion, four trophies of the Radivoj Korac Cup, the Super Cup of the ABA League 2018, as well as recognition for the MVP of the 2022 ABA League Finals and the Korac Cup this season. In addition, he became an “A” member of the Serbian national team, and if he signs for Virtus, he could play there for Miloš Teodosić, the long-time captain of the “Orlovs”, who will lead the team next season as well. At this moment, the team from Bologna is the biggest favorite for the invitation to the Euroleague for the competition 2023/24, along with Belgrade’s “eternal” rivals, and especially after the withdrawal of Gran Canaria, winner of the Eurocup.