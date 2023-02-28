Ognjen Dobrić spoke to journalists after the placement at Mundobasket.

Source: ATA Images/Dušan Milenkovic

Serbia made it to the World Championship, after a lot of problems it managed to “verify the visa” for the competition (from August 25 to September 10). One of the players who had a big contribution in the victory against Great Britain was Ognjen Dobrić (14, 4/8 for three), his triples helped build an elusive lead.

He is also aware that the “eagles” were bad in the first half and that it could have been much better in the first 20 minutes of the game. “Bad first half, but we achieved the goal. In the second part, we were at a good level, we won, it was not easy. We expected them to do their best, they came without pressure and showed that they have quality. The most important thing is that we passed,” said Dobrić.

It was obvious that the British were scattered at the beginning, although, as he says, neither he nor his teammates were worried. “Mainly defense was a problem in the first half, we didn’t defend the transition well, we let them run, attack us in the back. We corrected it later. We were not worried at all, we believed that we would win.”

When the advantage started to grow gradually in the third part, it was clear to everyone in which direction the match was going. “Everyone in the team expected us to make that difference and bring the match to an end. Everyone was waiting for that moment and it came.”

See also Libya, the Paris Conference is underway. Draghi met with Prime Minister Dabaiba 02:33 Ognjen Dobrić statement Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

The system of qualifications and “windows” is such that the best ones could not often play for the national teams. “The situation is like that, it is played during the season, players have obligations in their clubs, minor injuries. Whoever came brought positive energy, the atmosphere was always good, and that’s the most important thing. We all knew why we were gathering, everyone contributed, it was enough for Mundobasket. Now it remains to work in the summer and prepare for the World Cup.”

The meeting between the players and coach Svetislav Pešić in the locker room lasted quite a long time. “We part ways, the selector congratulated us on our success and gave us some advice for our careers. There is much to learn and hear from him“, concluded Dobrić.