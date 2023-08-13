Home » Ognjen Tadić, adviser to Milorad Dodik | Info
Ognjen Tadić, adviser to Milorad Dodik | Info

Ognjen Tadić, adviser to Milorad Dodik | Info

Ognjen Tadić confirmed for Mondo that he has become an adviser to the current president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

Source: Submitted photo

Ognjen Tadić, a former candidate for the president of Republika Srpska in the general elections of 2010 and 2014, who fought for that position with Dodik, became his adviser.

For Tadić, this is the third president who hired him as his adviser, after Nikola Poplašen and Dragan Čavić.

In his political career, he was a member of SDS, SRS and DNS.

After he “wished good night to Republika Srpska” in the presidential elections in 2010 and lost again in 2014, he was elected as a delegate in the House of Peoples and held that position until 2018. Also, from 2018 to 2022, he was a delegate to the Council of the People of the Republic of Srpska.

Tadić, who is a law graduate with rich political experience, ran for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(WORLD)

