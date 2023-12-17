Ogres and innkeepers — As we were, as they are

ORCS AND HOSTS

How we were, how I am





BYOBLU-MONDOCANE, broadcast on Sunday at 9.30pm (channel 262), for days and times of reruns consult the Byoblu schedule

The title and images of this text, which highlights Sunday’s episode of Mondocane, seem and are in violent contrast. A serene and convivial trattoria in Trastevere, the aberration of a hundred men in Gaza, rounded up, tied up, stripped naked and exhibited to the world by their monstrous tormentors. What and who we were, us. Who and what they are. Memories of civilization and present times of barbarism intersect. Where the term barbarism is inadequate if we compare historical barbarians and current Israelis.

The horrendous iniquity of the roundup of male civilians from two UN schools (a favorite target of Zionist gangs), illusively considered areas protected by international law, is a sign of endless sadism, but also of weakness and defeat. Captured Palestinian men, stripped naked, all civilians, no combatants, tied behind their backs, piled onto trucks and made to kneel, or crouch, along the streets to be filmed and exhibited as trophies. Mute, they sing of Israel’s definitive defeat on the level that matters. That of the boast of democracy, civil society, ontological victim, humanity. By trying to dehumanize, they dehumanized themselves: orcs born from the training courses of their executioners.

Many have correctly interpreted that wickedness as an extreme abuse of human dignity. It is also something else and worse: it is the attempt by frustrated male chauvinist patriarchs, who know that they are devoted to historical impotence, to castrate, by ridiculing it, the feared virility of Palestinian men. A society in reproductive crisis terrorized by a society many times more prolific, without guilt to atone for and, therefore, connected to life. Israel remains demographically viable thanks to immigration. The Palestinians, now over 13 million (including exiles with the right and desire to return), are a clear majority. And the numbers are known to be historically decisive.

Therefore all that remains is to kill them, possibly from birth, possibly as children. Possibly women, generators. A frenzy that leads Israelis to kill themselves. There are three prisoners, known as hostages, taken out of Tsahal on Friday. Killed by a clumsy military apparatus, repeatedly defeated on the ground, good at bombing with “stupid”, indiscriminate bombs, designed to kill in bulk, but efficient against stone-throwing kids. A repetition of that “friendly fire” which, between the “Hannibal” doctrine and total organizational chaos, caused hundreds of Israeli deaths on 7 October in the Hamas hostage-taking aimed at obtaining the release of the 5,000 Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons out of patriotism .

The above in the chapter “Dies Irae”. In Mondocane itself we relax, so to speak, unwinding the thread of memory, between the civilization of the trattoria and the toxic incivility of the wild table and the sliced ​​food, fast food, slow food, street food, ethnic food and five-man chefs stars. Both gastronomic and urban depravity that has privatized our medieval, Renaissance, baroque, romantic, rationalist streets. Ecology of being together to cultivate words, thoughts, resolutions, bonds, against noise and waste pollution and who has seen himself has seen himself.

Meanwhile, for not having won a battle and having lost battalions of soldiers and dozens of tanks (all silenced by the infected media), the psychopaths of Tel Aviv are trying to drown Palestine by pumping sea water into the tunnels of resistance and the aquifers of survival . They don’t realize that the resistance is out there, it’s everywhere, it’s becoming a world, it’s floating on the awareness of what that State aberration is. Hamas is not terrorism, obviously. But Hamas is not just a guerrilla war either, one of the spatiotemporal elements of the war between rich and proletarians, between orc elites and proletarian people, proletarian peoples. Hamas is humanity as they delude themselves into thinking they can take it away from us.

Share this: Facebook

X

