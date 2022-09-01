NEW YORK – An agent of Columbus, in Ohio, shot and killed an unarmed African American while he was in his bed. The incident was captured by the cops’ body camera. Donovan Lewis, 20, died in a shooting at around 2am Tuesday morning in an apartment building where uniformed officers were carrying out an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and improper handling of a firearm. The police did not specify who the warrant was for.

The agent who shot and killed Lewis is called Ricky Anderson, for 30 years in the Columbus department, assigned to the dog unit. “The agents knocked on the door for several minutes … qualifying as Columbus cops,” said the head of the department, Elaine Bryant. The body camera video shows them knocking and repeatedly calling tenants for eight to ten minutes, even shouting the name “Donovan” several times. At that point a man opened the door and the agents stopped him along with another person. Then they released the police dog who led them to a bedroom door, Anderson opened it and immediately fired a single shot with his gun while Lewis sat on the bed.

The agent – explained Bryant – opened fire when it seemed that the 20-year-old raised his arm with something in his hand. On the bed, however, only an electronic cigarette was found. “We are committed to full transparency and we are committed to holding the officers responsible in the event of offenses – said the police chief – It is my job to ensure that the officers are accountable for their actions, but it is also my job to offer them support. throughout the process “.