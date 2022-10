The fragile balance re-established between the United States and Saudi Arabia after the frosty years following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul at the hands of men close to Prince Mohammed bin Salman lasted less than three months. The time elapsed between Joe Biden’s visit to Jeddah, and that punch to punch between the elderly president and the young heir, and Riyadh’s decision a few days ago to cut