10
There was an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil, but Turkey has not reopened the pipeline to Ceyhan, which has been stopped for almost three weeks. Italy is among the major importers of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan
by Sissi Bellomo
Almost three weeks after the stop, Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil has not yet resumed its flow towards the Mediterranean, depriving the market of supplies of around 450,000 barrels per day, equal to almost 0.5% of the global supply, which especially in Italy they have proved invaluable in replacing imports from Russia.
The newly updated data…