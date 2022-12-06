Listen to the audio version of the article

As a rule, the «Vasily Dinkov» runs between Murmansk and the Varandej oil terminal on the Barents Sea. For several days, however, the Russian Sovcomflot tanker dropped anchor in the port of Shanghai. A two-month journey and more than 12,000 km, in waters that this year froze earlier than expected. An exhausting journey, writes the Barents Observer, between the large oil fields of the Russian Arctic and the most energy-hungry country in the world. China is the most promising of the clients that Moscow is wooing to compensate for the loss of the market that until last year absorbed half of its exports: Europe.

The European tender

Since December 5, the European Union has joined the ban by the United States and Great Britain. No EU country will be able to buy, import or transfer Russian oil with the exception of limited quantities exported overland to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic through Druzhba, the “friendship” pipeline. From February 5, the embargo will extend to refining products. With the aim of involving other buyers, the same ones Russia counts on to continue selling, European companies will be prohibited from insuring or serving even direct deliveries to third countries. Unless they agree to respect a limit on the price of Ural – the main variety of Russian oil – set at 60 dollars a barrel: a compromise threshold deemed sufficient to reduce the gains with which the Kremlin finances the war against Ukraine, without, however, excessively destabilizing global markets.

In reality, these 60 dollars are often above the price of Ural, which is less expensive than Brent: for this reason many observers consider the “price cap” useless. Which is in any case a ceiling that Moscow does not intend to accept. “We are preparing our response – clarified the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov -. But one thing is clear: we will recognize no roof.”

For Russia, losses of up to 1.5 million barrels per day

To summarize, analysts estimate the production lost by Russia at 1-1.5 million barrels per day; in 2-3 million the volumes of oil that will try to change destination and customers. The precise impact, however, is difficult to gauge, due to uncertainty over sanctions compliance, market response and “alternative” routes that oil companies, carriers and insurers might be willing to take to trade Russian oil despite everything . Changing flag, for European shipowners, or mixing different varieties of crude oil to hide its Russian origin.

«The great transfer of crude oil on the planet is starting – observes Konstantin Simonov, director of the National Fund for Energy Security -. Europeans will buy more oil from the Middle East and Africa; our volumes will shift to Asia. An example: until last year, India practically did not buy Russian oil, now it covers 30% of our exports by sea. New commercial ties, new rules».