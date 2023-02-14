Home World Oil, Israel exports its first cargo to Europe
Oil, Israel exports its first cargo to Europe

Oil, Israel exports its first cargo to Europe

Israel has exported oil for the first time, sending a cargo to Europe from the Karishm offshore field operated by the Energean company, listed in London and Tel Aviv.

Although Israel has been extracting and sending natural gas abroad for several years, it has never produced significant amounts of oil until now. The Karish field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea is Energean’s flagship project and has been supplying raw materials since last year. On the occasion of the shipment, the multinational company issued a press release announcing that “the cargo of oil was sold under a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol” (the latter, a Dutch company that deals with commodity marketing).

The production of the field, located near the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, was made possible by an agreement between the two countries, signed last October with the mediation of the United States. Karish’s production further boosted Israel’s gas and energy industry, and represented a game-changer for a nation once dependent on imports.

