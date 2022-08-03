Listen to the audio version of the article

Small change. After a brief summit, OPEC + decided to grant an increase in oil production, as requested by the United States. But the increase approved by the coalition, which also includes Russia, is just 100,000 barrels a day starting in September: really a trifle in a world that consumes almost a thousand times more.

Difficult to consider it a gesture of good will. The outcome of the summit on Wednesday 3 has rather the bitter taste of mockery, after all the diplomatic efforts …