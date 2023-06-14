Oil prices in decline | Info

Oil prices fell 1.5 percent after the Fed forecast more interest rate hikes this year, stoking demand concerns hours after official data showed an unexpectedly large increase in U.S. crude inventories.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The price of Brent oil fell by 1.5 percent on Wednesday and now costs $73.2 per barrel, while American crude oil ended the day with a drop of 1.7 percent, or the price of $68.27 per barrel.

Both indicators rose more than 1.5 percent earlier in the day and more than three percent on Tuesday on an expected increase in fuel demand after China‘s central bank cut its short-term interest rate.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but indicated in new economic projections that borrowing costs are likely to rise by another half a percentage point by the end of this year.