A further cut of 1.15 million barrels per day was announced on Sunday, the second in seven months

Sunday evening a large group of oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia announced another unexpected cut in crude oil production by 1.15 million barrels a day, or about 1 percent of world production. The measure was initially decided by the governments of Saudi Arabia and Russia, to which they would later join those of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan: these are some of the countries that represent OPEC+, the largest organization of oil-producing countries in the world, although not all.

The measure announced on Sunday was described as “precautionary”: it therefore aims to avoid a further drop in the price of oil.

In recent weeks, the price of oil has fallen to its lowest values ​​in the last 15 months, between 70 and 80 dollars a barrel, due, among other things, to the banking crisis involving two US institutions and which led to the bailout of Credit Suisse by the Swiss bank UBS. The producing countries also fear that, if the growth of the world economy were to slow down as expected, the demand for oil will drop, causing the price to drop too much.

After the announcement, prices have already risen, exceeding 85 dollars a barrel.

The bulk of the reduction will be supported by Saudi Arabia, which will cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day. Russia is also officially participating in the Saudi operation, but in reality the Russian government had already announced the cut in production a few weeks ago, and it is probably an involuntary reduction: according to various analyses, the Russian extractive industry he would be in trouble due to sanctions and the withdrawal from the Russian market of many Western companies that provided services and technical assistance to the industry. Russia currently produces about 500,000 barrels of oil per day.

The production cut, which will come into force on May 1, follows that of two million barrels per day decided in October by OPEC+. OPEC+ is an organization that includes the 13 members of OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, plus other countries such as Russia: the latter vary from time to time according to of the type of agreement, even if Russia is now a practically permanent presence. At the time, the decision was openly criticized by the United States, which accused OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia in particular of aiding the war efforts of Russia, whose main source of revenue is the export of oil and gas.

The two production cuts – the one in October and the one announced on Sunday – constitute a reduction of about 3.7 percent in world oil production in seven months and could have significant effects on the global economy: higher prices could to further increase inflation, in a phase in which the measures aimed at containing it by the central banks are putting some banking institutions in crisis. However, much will depend on the trend of the world economy: if it were to slow down, demand will decrease and prices could remain stable.

The production cut promoted primarily by Saudi Arabia will further complicate relations between the country and the United States. Relations had already worsened last October, after the announcement of the first cut, when the administration of President Joe Biden expressed concern about the effects of the measure on prices for end consumers in the United States. At the time, it was observed that the United States‘ ability to influence the Saudi regime led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was less than in the past.

