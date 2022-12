Listen to the audio version of the article

More barrels, less revenue. The sanctions are beginning to weigh on the Russian oil industry, with revenues declining despite exports continuing – at least for now – to run. In November, the last month before the European embargo, Moscow exported 8.1 million barrels a day, the most since April. Compared to October, they are 270 thousand barrels a day more, yet revenues have decreased by 700 million, to 15.8 billion dollars. This is what emerges from the latest monthly report of the Agency…