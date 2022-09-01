Home World Oil tanker gets stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 minutes of terror thinking about the nightmare of January 2021
World

Oil tanker gets stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 minutes of terror thinking about the nightmare of January 2021

by admin
Oil tanker gets stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 minutes of terror thinking about the nightmare of January 2021

An oil tanker stranded blocked the Suez Canal for about 20 minutes, leading to fears of an interruption in maritime traffic similar to that caused by the accident that involved the Ever Given ship in early 2021.

The oil tanker Affinity V, the Suez Canal authority reported, ran aground on a stretch of the sea route essential for world trade. The 64,000-ton tanker was then “successfully refloated”, the canal authority announced, adding that it had mobilized “rescue services in an operation involving more than five towing vehicles”.

“Here is the ship that blocked the world”

by our correspondent Pietro Del Re

According to the specialized site Vessel Finder, the Singapore-flagged oil tanker Affinity V is 250 meters long and 45 meters wide and is on its way to the Saudi port of Yanbu.

It is the first time that a ship has blocked the strategic channel since the accident caused by the Ever Given, a giant container ship of nearly 200,000 tons whose bow was stuck in the eastern bank of the channel during a sandstorm in March 2021. The ship aground for several days had blocked the naval traffic between Europe and Asia, which sees transit about 10% of world maritime trade.

On that occasion, Egypt lost between 12 and 15 million dollars a day due to the closure, while the insurance companies of the large ships suffered billions of dollars in losses a day.

You may also like

The innkeeper of Trastevere and that friendship with...

[Foresight Quick Review]”Battle” between drones on both sides...

Ukraine, latest news: today the Aiea mission enters...

Heavy rainfall typhoon “Xuanlannuo” will affect the eastern...

Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors...

The UN accuses China of crimes against humanity...

【Surprise】Kinmen defenders fired shots to drive away CCP...

“The loneliest man in the world” dies, an...

Russia-Ukraine: news on the war of 1 September

Join hands to fight against the epidemic urgently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy