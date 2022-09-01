An oil tanker stranded blocked the Suez Canal for about 20 minutes, leading to fears of an interruption in maritime traffic similar to that caused by the accident that involved the Ever Given ship in early 2021.

The oil tanker Affinity V, the Suez Canal authority reported, ran aground on a stretch of the sea route essential for world trade. The 64,000-ton tanker was then “successfully refloated”, the canal authority announced, adding that it had mobilized “rescue services in an operation involving more than five towing vehicles”.

“Here is the ship that blocked the world” by our correspondent Pietro Del Re 27 March 2021



According to the specialized site Vessel Finder, the Singapore-flagged oil tanker Affinity V is 250 meters long and 45 meters wide and is on its way to the Saudi port of Yanbu.

It is the first time that a ship has blocked the strategic channel since the accident caused by the Ever Given, a giant container ship of nearly 200,000 tons whose bow was stuck in the eastern bank of the channel during a sandstorm in March 2021. The ship aground for several days had blocked the naval traffic between Europe and Asia, which sees transit about 10% of world maritime trade.

On that occasion, Egypt lost between 12 and 15 million dollars a day due to the closure, while the insurance companies of the large ships suffered billions of dollars in losses a day.