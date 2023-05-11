Home » Ojete Calor joins the Mediterránea de Gandía cartel
Ojete Calor joins the Mediterránea de Gandía cartel

The festival adds the duo to its grill hot assholewho are added to a list that includes those already confirmed Leiva, Vetusta Morla, Miss Caffeina, Nunatak, Cariño, Antònia Font, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, La La Love You, La Fúmiga, Raule, Bjones, El Amics de les Arts, Indie.K, Maren Depol, We Are Not Dj’s, Don Fluor, Irregular Live, Shitake, Lexlay, Lovra, Miane, Miguel Bastida, Paskman, Diego Hache, DJ Peligro, Willy DJ, Silencioso DJ, Bimba DJ y Úbeda DJ.

Besides, Bogota burns, Anora Kito and a DJ to be revealed will perform at a free welcome party on August 17th. New names of the cartel will be revealed soon.

For four editions now, Mediterránea has been the one hundred percent indie festival on the Valencian coast, which allows you to enjoy the best indie pop, rock and electronic music from our territory in Gandia. You can get the tickets at this link. Remember that you can also get VIP passes or glamping, so find out more on the web.

