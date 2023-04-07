Steeplechase for the competition bill: the examination continues, but the approval is still postponed in the Council of Ministers, as in the meeting of 28 March. At the time there had been a reverse on the liberalization of sales and a problem of coverage. The new stumbling block is represented by the measures on concessions for street vendors.

Green light, however, to the decree law for over 3 thousand jobs in the public administration, more than 2,100 for the police, “to strengthen the safety of citizens”, underlines Giorgia Meloni. Also approved, with some sparks between Lega and FdI in the background, is the decree-law desired by Minister Francesco Lollobrigida which institutionalizes the control room on drought, with the premier delegating Matteo Salvini to lead it: the first meeting is expected within a month, and within about ten days an extraordinary commissioner should be appointed. “Let’s face this problem – says Meloni – in a structural way before it becomes an emergency”. The enthusiasm in FdI, however, note some government sources, is not the same as that which reigns in the League, especially in the Lombard front of the party. And in the communication choices there are those who notice a run-up among the allies to override all the measures launched. As the CDM begins at Palazzo Chigi, signals on Silvio Berlusconi’s health are arriving from Milan which ease the worries somewhat. And Meloni leaves the room during the meeting to talk to him on the phone, expressing his encouragement and wishes for a speedy recovery. The FI leader also hears from Matteo Salvini: “It’s the best phone call I could receive,” says the Northern League secretary. United by concern for Berlusconi’s conditions, the various souls of the government cannot find the synthesis on the competition bill, which was to be launched as early as 2022 and represents one of the objectives of the Pnrr for this year. Italy is called by Brussels, in line with the Bolkestein directive, to increase competition also in the itinerant trade sector, and the first hypotheses of the text envisaged the tendering of concessions for ten years. The deadline, however, is not so imminent and insights are underway, according to the explanations of the postponement. Almost nothing was said about it at the meeting. The latest drafts also assumed an annual survey by the municipal administrations of the public areas destined for local markets. The sector is in turmoil and there is a risk of a new infringement procedure from the EU.

Situation similar to that of the seaside resorts, on which the sentence of the European Court of Justice of 20 April hangs. The issue agitates the government and the majority. There is not even a single line in the premier’s party, which in the meantime should assign the proxies on the seaside resorts: in the center-right, the bet is on Minister Nello Musumeci. After the stop at the beginning of the week, when Palazzo Chigi asked for a feasibility check on the coverage with respect to the amount of hirings in the PA envisaged by the first drafts, the decree on the organizational strengthening of the administrations is approved. No particular cut, in the end. Two thirds of the new staff concern the Carabinieri, the Finance Police, the Fire Brigade, the Police, the Port Authorities and the Coast Guard. These recruitments are financed through the latest budget law with security funds, those in the ministries are covered by the Draghi government maneuver. There is also the increase in compensation up to 30% for researchers who win research grants, for example the Gant Horizon and Marie Curie projects. “Let’s increase the incentives for researchers who have fled abroad to return to Italy – explains Meloni -, because we want Italians to have the possibility of finding the best conditions to work here”.

Drought, the extraordinary national commissioner arrives – Against the drought affecting Italy, the government is deploying a control room between ministers and an extraordinary national commissioner. These are the most important innovations of the Decree Law on the water crisis which was approved by the Council of Ministers. Other innovations are the simplification of procedures for interventions on the network, for the use of purified water in agriculture and for desalination plants. The objective of the control room and commissioner for the water crisis is to identify the necessary interventions and carry them out as soon as possible, eliminating delays and obstacles. The two structures will have the power to replace the local authorities and concessionaires who do not carry out the works, and to implement them in their place. The control room is hinged to the Presidency of the Council and chaired by the Prime Minister or, by his delegation, by the Minister of Infrastructure. It was Matteo Salvini himself who presented the text of the Legislative Decree. The booth includes the ministers of Infrastructure, the Environment, the Pnrr, Agriculture, Civil Protection, Regional Affairs and the Economy, as well as the undersecretary of the Prime Minister with responsibility for public investment. His first task is to carry out a survey of the urgent works and those to be entrusted to the extraordinary commissioner within 30 days. Salvini’s ministry has already made it known that the first booth meeting will take place within a month. In the event of default by the subjects who have to carry out the works, he can activate the substitutive powers of the commissioner. The latter must be appointed within 10 days of the entry into force of the Legislative Decree by decree of the premier, and will remain in office until 31 December 2023, with the position extendable for one year. He will have a structure available for up to 25 people. His mandate is to carry out the urgent interventions he is charged with from the control room, monitor the situation throughout the national territory and implement the necessary works. He can intervene with substitutive powers in the event of default, subject to a resolution by the CDM, and can revoke the concessions. The decree provides for accelerated procedures and fixed times for interventions to improve the efficiency of water infrastructures and dredging of reservoirs. Simplifications also for the reuse of purified waste water in agriculture and for desalination plants. A permanent Observatory on water uses is set up in each of the district basin authorities.

“The current water crisis needs strong interventions. With the decree on drought, the government chooses to face this real national emergency with all possible tools”. This was stated in a note by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto.

“The provision – observes the minister – gives a change to the governance of the water sector, with the establishment of a Control Room of the competent ministries and of an extraordinary national Commissioner”. “The decree – he adds – provides for important simplification measures to build and upgrade infrastructure, regulate the volumes of reservoirs, intensify those practices that can help us win the challenge of efficiency: I am thinking, in particular, of the reuse of purified waste water irrigation use, to collection tanks, to the management of purification sludge. A great novelty is the push we are trying to give to the construction of desalination plants, not yet widespread in our country”.

The number 1500 – The public utility number 1500 of the Ministry of Health is guaranteed until 31 December 2023. It is one of the innovations contained in the decree law on the strengthening of the public administration approved by the Council of Ministers. “We had made a commitment to find a solution for maintaining the 1500 and safeguarding employment levels – says the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – with this provision, the Ministry of Health ensures the service until December, pending assignment to a new economic operator.There were over 8 million calls to 1500 between 2020 and 2022. Once the Covid emergency is over, the public utility number can continue to be a useful support tool for citizens for correct information and for maintain the relationship of trust with the Ministry of Health“. The Decree also envisages various measures regarding recruitment: the strengthening of the organizational structure of the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors; the strengthening of ministerial staff with the establishment of a unit for international cooperation to protect the right to health at a global level and new recruits for the national agency for regional services.