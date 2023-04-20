Ok to the competition bill, with the rules for street vendors

The Council of Ministers has aThe Competition Bill has been approved.

The assignment of parking concessions for itinerant trade in public areas they will be put out to tender, safeguarding the legitimate expectations of the current concessionaires who will be able to benefit from a renewal of the current concessions on an exceptional basis for 12 years. It is one of the innovations envisaged by the Competition Law approved by the CDM which has also approved regulations on the pharmaceutical sector and a strengthening of the powers of the Antitrust authority in the digital sector.

“Annual Competition Act: Done! At the service of citizens and businesses“. It is the first hot comment by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso on Twitter.

The “strengthening and planning of the development of the national electricity grid”, together with the “regulation focused on the promotion ofuse of ‘smart meters’ (smart meters), in order to promote energy savings and contain the price of electricity” are some of the measures contained in the Competition Law. This was announced in a statement by Mimit.

There comes one simplification for promotional and below cost sales which aim to favor commercial activities present in several municipalities, such as supermarket, electronics, household appliances or clothing chains. All you have to do now is send a single certified email (PEC) to the one-stop shops of the production activities of all the municipalities concerned, with the dates and indications of the businesses involved. This is what one of the provisions contained in the text of the Competition Law approved today by the Council of Ministers provides.

