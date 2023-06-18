OKI Banjaluka defeated in the semifinals of the Euroleague | Sport

OKI Banjaluka was defeated by Ukrainian Kiev.

Source: OKI Banja Luka

In perhaps the best match of the tournament so far, OKI “Banja Luka” was defeated by Ukrainian Kyiv with 1:3 (27:29, 21:25, 25:23, 22:25).

“I congratulate the opponent on the well-deserved victory. We are sorry for the first set in which we lost an early lead of 12:4, and then 3 set points. We came back in the third set, and in the middle of the fourth set we had a 3-point advantage. We gave everything from himself, but the multiple champion of Ukraine, the long-time vice-champion of Europe and the current third-placed European team of Kyiv was better than us today,” said Draško Madžar, coach of OKI “Banja Luka”

Aleksandar Đurić, a technician from Banja Luka said:

“It’s difficult because we had our chances in this game, but what’s there is. We have to recover as soon as possible for tonight’s “small final” against a great team from Lukavac, last year’s winner of the Euroleague.”

In the final, Kyiv will play against KSO Spid Sarajevo. Banja Luka will play the match for third place against Lukavac, and that match is scheduled for 17:00.