World

A mini exhibition “Okumura Mondo in Hakata Hankyu” will be held on the 4th floor of Hakata Hankyu from March 1st to March 14th!
We will also have a recent exhibition and sale of original drawings, a caricature shop in Mondo, and a bogey family live in the store!


On the first day, “Cat eyes” and “TOMATO” sold well. thank you!

Mondo will be in the corridor during the following hours, so please come and see us.

3/3 (Fri) 15:00~18:00
3/4 (Sat) 11:00~18:00
3/5 (Sun) 11:00~18:00
3/8 (Tue) 15:00~18:00
3/10 (Fri) 15:00~18:00
3/11 (Sat) 11:00~18:00
3/12 (Sun) 11:00~18:00

We also accept portraits!

Bogey family live will also be held here (laughs).

3/5 (Sun) 14:00~
3/11 (Sat) 14:00~, 16:00~
Hakata Hankyu 4F Free viewing
* Live is about 15 to 20 minutes.
Click here for details👇

And here is an interview video of “Okumura Mondo in Hakata Hankyu”. Mondo and Bogey are doing an interview at my house.
We are waiting for you to visit us!
