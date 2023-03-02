11
And here is an interview video of “Okumura Mondo in Hakata Hankyu”. Mondo and Bogey are doing an interview at my house.
A mini exhibition “Okumura Mondo in Hakata Hankyu” will be held on the 4th floor of Hakata Hankyu from March 1st to March 14th!
We will also have a recent exhibition and sale of original drawings, a caricature shop in Mondo, and a bogey family live in the store!
On the first day, “Cat eyes” and “TOMATO” sold well. thank you!
3/3 (Fri) 15:00~18:00
Mondo will be in the corridor during the following hours, so please come and see us.
3/4 (Sat) 11:00~18:00
3/5 (Sun) 11:00~18:00
3/8 (Tue) 15:00~18:00
3/10 (Fri) 15:00~18:00
3/11 (Sat) 11:00~18:00
3/12 (Sun) 11:00~18:00
We also accept portraits!
Hakata Hankyu 4F Free viewing
* Live is about 15 to 20 minutes.
We are waiting for you to visit us!
