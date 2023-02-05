The movie “Ten-chan” appearedhereAmiChild” goods (T-shirt and clear file) were drawn by my brother, Mondo Okumura. You can buy it at the theater!





I was already a fan of Natsuko Imamura’s original work, “Kochi Amiko”, and the film adaptation is also a wonderful success.She played the leading role AmikoI was surprised that Kazuna Osawa was Amiko just as she imagined.

The role of Amiko’s older brother is Appare.





Amiko and Appare were like real brothers and sisters throughout the filming (that relationship is still the same even now, a year after the filming ended lol).

Arata Iura plays the role of the father, and Machiko Ono plays the role of the mother. During the filming, they seemed to spend time like a real family (her parents weren’t allowed to enter the filming site lol, so we created a thorough environment for the filming site!).

It seems that the shooting site was really fun, and for Appare, it might have felt like another family, different from the Bogey family. It seems like we’re still exchanging emails in private.

That’s why “Here Amiko” has finally been released to the theater. It’s by no means a heartwarming family movie, but I think it’s a wonderful movie that leaves a lasting impression. Please come to the theater!

Movie “This is Amiko”

Released nationwide from 𝟟/𝟠 (Friday)

https://kochira-amiko.com

Appearance/

Kazuna Osawa

Arata Iura

Machiko Ono

Tenharu Okumura

other

Director・Yusuke Mori

Original work, Natsuko Imamura

Music: Ichiko Aoba

