Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 21 (Xinhua) — U.S. Department of Defense spokeswoman Sabrina Singer said on the 20th that the audit found that some U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was overestimated by a total of 6.2 billion U.S. dollars. .

The overestimated amounts occurred in the last two fiscal years: $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2022 and $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. According to the Deutsche Presse Agency, since the Ukrainian crisis escalated in February last year, as of May 31 this year, the amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine reached 37.6 billion U.S. dollars. In view of the above-mentioned accounting problems, the total amount of US military aid to Ukraine is expected to be greatly adjusted.

Singh said at the press conference that the Ministry of National Defense audit found that the valuation of many equipment aided by the United States to Ukraine used “replacement cost” accounting instead of “net book value”, resulting in an overestimated value.

“Replacement cost” refers to the expenditure required to purchase new equipment, while “net book value” is the current value of the equipment after taking into account factors such as depreciation. The U.S. military aid to Ukraine generally draws old equipment from the existing stockpile, whose value is much lower than that of brand-new equipment.

Singh did not specify the specific equipment and quantity involved.

A number of media outlets disclosed in May that the U.S. overestimated the value of Ukrainian military aid to China by at least $3 billion. Analysts predicted at the time that with the deepening of the Pentagon’s audit, the overestimated amount could far exceed $3 billion. (Chen Lixi)

