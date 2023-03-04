Home World Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum oligarch: “Russia will have empty coffers in 2024”
Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum oligarch: "Russia will have empty coffers in 2024"

Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum oligarch: “Russia will have empty coffers in 2024”

NEW YORK. Russia could find itself with empty coffers as early as next year and needs investment from “friendly” countries to break the grip of sanctions on the economy. This was stated by the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska speaking at a forum in Siberia, as reported by the Tass agency, owned by the Russian Federation. “Already next year there will be no money. We will need foreign investors,” Deripaska explained.

The billionaire’s remarks – who called for an end to the war in Ukraine in the early days of the conflict last year – contrasted with a more optimistic assessment of Russia’s economic fortunes by President Vladimir Putin last week. Putin praised the resilience of the country’s economy in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions imposed last year.

If foreign investors come, especially those from “friendly” countries, Deripaska said. it depends on whether Russia is able to create the right conditions and make its markets attractive.

Deripaska made his fortune in the aluminum business during the chaotic rush for assets after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2018, it was sanctioned by the United States, which noted that the oligarch “does not dissociate himself from the Russian state”. Last year he was indicted on alleged violations of US sanctions.

Forbes he estimates Deripaska’s current net worth at just under $3 billion.

