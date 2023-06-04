Olga Danilović cried at the press conference | Sports

Olga Danilović could not hold back her tears at the press conference after the defeat in Paris. From Roland Garros MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić.

Source: Profimedia

Olga Danilović finished in the third round of Roland Garros, better than her after three sets was the seven tennis player of the world Ons Žaber (6:4, 4:6, 6:2). The Serbian tennis player has a lot to regret, she won the first set, had her chances in the second, failed to use them and in the end had to congratulate her opponent. How much all that left a mark on her could be seen in her tears in front of the journalists.

The Serbian woman came to the press conference and was overcome with emotions. She couldn’t hold back her tears. “Where do I start? First, I would like to say that I am proud of myself at this moment, even though it hurts a little now. I had great matches, I fought every day until the end, like today. I am proud of my team, the people around me. We went through some difficult moments, now it’s a nice feeling and I don’t want to sound emotional, but I don’t know,” Olga said while covering her face so that it wouldn’t be seen that she was crying.

She managed to calm down and continue. “I’m proud of everyone around me, they believe in me, they push me, I didn’t feel like that when I was in a difficult situation, now it’s nice and I want to accept everything, to do what I love, I love this sport and that’s it.”

The detail that worried many was the injury she experienced at the end of the third set. She asked for a medical time-out, sprained her wrist and it didn’t seem naive at all. “Oh, God. I don’t know, I saw the video, it looks terrible, the leg is completely gone, the good thing is that it’s not the first time, it’s not a good thing, but it’s a good thing at this moment, it’s not swollen, I went to the physiotherapist right away, I hope it won’t be passionately. I will take a few days off, to recover, to continue on the field. When I go home, I’ll see my doctors, they know my body, we’ll see, it hurts right now, it’s completely gone, it’s good that it’s back, it’ll be okay for sure, it’s not the first time.”

Then she took a short break to take a sip of juice before continuing. “I need sugar, I’m going to pass out“, Olga added, then she repeated how much all this meant to her. “I’ll repeat, I’m really proud of myself and the people around me, the family that’s here with me, we’ve been through a lot. I am proud of everyone, of the people who are there every day and who come and say that I believe, even though I don’t really. Nice prelude, I proved to myself that I can do it, this series was very nice, I went out on the field, I enjoyed it, I fought for the victory, not just to be on the field. I played my game, I imposed myself, I was equal with her, that’s something I work for, for which we play the qualifiers, to come to the match to come see what you can do and how.”

She tried to put her emotions on the back burner. “I was trying to shut off the feelings, you can’t let them overwhelm you. I was in the zone, it was a long day, since the day before yesterday I was playing like this, like that, then play in the evening, while we left. I made some peace for myself and when I went out on the court, the only way I can win is to play my game, if I let it go, it will destroy me. I imposed my game from the first game, I’m glad about that, I’m glad I let myself enjoy it, to enjoy it and to win, that’s the only way you can win.”



See description OLGA CRIED: I LOVE THIS J***NI SPORT! Danilović broke down in Paris: I’m going to faint, we’ve been through EVERYTHING! Hide description Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

She lost, but she doesn’t see it as discouraging. “I wouldn’t blame myself for anything, that’s life, no one can play without mistakes, you have to minimize mistakes, if I hadn’t made mistakes it might have been too passive, I wouldn’t blame myself for anything now. Maybe I regret a couple of points.”

She works with Francisco Clavet and plans to gather an even bigger team of people for greater success. “I definitely need a team of people, he is here, he has accepted the role, he has dedicated himself to it, bit by bit we are building a team, building a base, we are half way there, if not most. He won’t be traveling with me for now. I will travel with one coach, a nice team of people.”

She also commented on the fact that she played at “Susan Lenglen”, the second largest stadium in the complex. “It’s not easy to go out on such a field, I think I like such matches, I like that fight, rallying, I answered well. The stadium is divine, it’s beautiful to play there, when you train and work, those are the moments you work for and I used that as much as I could.

In the end, she laughed when asked about her plans in the future. “I checked out La Bizbal which is on Monday, I’ll see the condition of the joint, I hope it’s nothing serious, maybe Valencia and that, then I’ll focus on the grass, I’m close to entering the main draw for Wimbledon, we’re pushing it, everything, I’m playing everything and skiing and swimming and everything is possible“, concluded Olga Danilović.